Arts & Culture

From Studios To Stadiums: Jeff Lynne And The Story Of ELO

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published December 16, 2019 at 2:22 PM CST
Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" is one of Jeff Lynne's favorite songs to have co-written.
Over the last half century, Jeff Lynne has left an indelible mark on popular music. Not only has he been the mastermind behind Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) since the '70s, but he was also a member of classic rock supergroup the Traveling Wilburys and he's produced the Beatles, Regina Spektor, Tom Petty and more. In recent years, you may have heard his songs popping up on all sorts of soundtracks – from "Mr. Blue Sky" in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to my personal favorite, "Telephone Line," in the movie Billy Madison.

After releasing the 2015 album Alone in the Universe,Jeff Lynne returned to touring with ELO for the first time since the '80s. Inspired by a show he played in 2017 at Wembley Stadium, he wrote the song "Time Of Our Life" for his latest record, From Out of Nowhere. Listen closely and you can even hear crowd sounds from the concert.

In this session, you'll hear what his favorite ELO soundtrack appearance is and all about his new album, From Out of Nowhere. That and more in the player above.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Kimberly Junod
