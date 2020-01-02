'Peace's Eternal Truth Renews All,' Says The Building's Anthony LaMarca

Who doesn't love a good dog? Here at World Cafe, we are pro-doggo, and so is our next guest, Anthony LaMarca, who fronts a band called The Building (that is, when he isn't busy playing guitar in the Grammy award-winning band, The War on Drugs). After moving back to his hometown of Youngstown, Ohio, a few years ago, LaMarca adopted a dog because his wife wanted one — which is a pretty good reason, I might add.

The dog's name is Petra, and Petra was by LaMarca's side as he battled cancer. PETRA is also the title of The Building's latest album, in which the name takes on a new meaning as an acronym: Peace's Eternal Truth Renews All. Anthony will explain what that means, and we'll hear a performance from the band, starting with "Warning." That and more in the audio player above.

