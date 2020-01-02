© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

'Peace's Eternal Truth Renews All,' Says The Building's Anthony LaMarca

XPN |
John Myers
Published January 2, 2020

Who doesn't love a good dog? Here at World Cafe, we are pro-doggo, and so is our next guest, Anthony LaMarca, who fronts a band called The Building (that is, when he isn't busy playing guitar in the Grammy award-winning band, The War on Drugs). After moving back to his hometown of Youngstown, Ohio, a few years ago, LaMarca adopted a dog because his wife wanted one — which is a pretty good reason, I might add.

The dog's name is Petra, and Petra was by LaMarca's side as he battled cancer. PETRA is also the title of The Building's latest album, in which the name takes on a new meaning as an acronym: Peace's Eternal Truth Renews All. Anthony will explain what that means, and we'll hear a performance from the band, starting with "Warning." That and more in the audio player above.

Stephen Kallao
John Myers
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
