The News Roundup - International

Around the world, fallout continues over the assassination of Iranian military commander Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. After retaliatory ballistic missile attacks by Iran, President Donald Trump told the world that Iran seems to be standing down.

But after those comments, Iranian officials committed to “harsher revenge.”

An Al-Shabab attack on a base in Kenya took the lives of three Americans.

Meanwhile, scientists estimate that wildfires in Australia have killed at least 25 people and around a billion animals during one of the worst fire seasons on record.

And oh yeah, — Megxit.

We cover those headlines and more on this week’s global edition of the News Roundup.

GUESTS

Peter Bergen, CNN national security analyst; vice president and director of the international security program at New America; author of “Trump and His Generals: The Cost of Chaos”; @peterbergencnn

Daniel Kurtz-Phelan, Executive editor, Foreign Affairs; author, “The China Mission: George Marshall’s Unfinished War, 1945-1947”; @dankurtzphelan

Anne McElvoy, Senior editor, The Economist; editor, Economist Radio; based in London;@annemcelvoy

