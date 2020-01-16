© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Bakers In India Attempt Record For World's Longest Cake

Published January 16, 2020 at 5:41 AM CST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You might have made a New Year's resolution to avoid sweets after the holidays. And maybe you're regretting it now because bakers in the Indian city of Thrissur made the world's longest cake. A video shows it winding along festival grounds as rickshaws passed by. The previous record holder was a fruitcake in China nearly 2 miles long. Guinness World Records says this one in India was more than 3 miles. Even better, it had chocolate frosting. Yes. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

