Hear Marcus King Perform Acoustic Versions Of Tracks From 'El Dorado'

XPN | By Raina Douris,
John Myers
Published January 17, 2020 at 11:47 AM CST

It feels like 23-year-old guitar prodigy Marcus King was always destined to make music. He's from a multi-generational musical family and has had his own band since his teenage days in South Carolina. He's released three studio albums with that band, the Marcus King Band, but about a year ago, it was time for a change. King moved to Nashville and started hanging out with Dan Auerbach. With Auerbach's help, King released his debut solo album, El Dorado, out now.

Marcus King dropped by World Cafe and shared his first memories of playing guitar and how Auerbach convinced him to buy a car. Also on this session, you'll hear King perform special acoustic versions of some of the songs on El Dorado.We begin with "Sweet Mariona," recorded in front of a live audience at The Lounge at World Cafe Live. Hear it all in the player above.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

