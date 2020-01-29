© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Leif Vollebekk Sees His Song 'Hot Tears' As Yellow

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published January 29, 2020 at 12:29 PM CST
Leif Vollebekk performing live for World Cafe
About three years ago, Leif Vollebekk was set to release Twin Solitude,an album he thought might end up being his last. He felt like he wasn't having fun or finding an audience. But once the album came out, that all changed. Twin Solitude was critically lauded, and his shows started filling up. The record was shortlisted for his home country's prestigious Polaris Music Prize. So the Canadian songwriter kept going.

Vollebekk's new album, New Ways,finds him expanding on a technique he used on some of Twin Solitude's most beloved songs: He recorded with only a drummer, adding the other parts later. In this session, he'll explain how that worked. We also talk about what it's like being a musician with synesthesia, plus how that's affected what he likes and doesn't like when it comes to music, as well as how he approaches music videos. We start off with "Hot Tears," a song he has described as appearing "yellow." Hear that and more in the audio player above.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Kimberly Junod
