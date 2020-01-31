The Lone Bellow Brings Light Into A World That Can Seem Pretty Dark Sometimes

The Lone Bellow makes music that feels like it's welcoming you in — like the band members are opening their arms wide and inviting you to join their family with sing-along choruses, the hand-clapping rhythms and melodies that somehow sound familiar even on a first listen. The group's new album, Half Moon Light, comes out next Friday and is a collection of songs that are meant to comfort and bring light into a world that can sometimes seem pretty dark. It also introduces you to some of The Lone Bellow's actual family, including founding member Zach Williams' grandmother, whose piano playing opens and closes the record.

In this session, Zach Williams, Kanene Pipkin and Brian Elmquist of The Lone Bellow join me to talk about what it's like to get so personal, and to play some songs from Half Moon Light, starting with "Count On Me." Hear that and more in the player above.

