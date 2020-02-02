© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

X Alfonso Is A Cuban Hip-Hop Pioneer Still Making Vibrant Music

By Felix Contreras
Published February 2, 2020 at 6:57 AM CST
X Alfonso is both pioneer and contemporary music visionary.
In 2001, X Alfonso produced one of those kinds of key moments n Cuban music that reverberate long after the fact.

His album Moré, a tribute to iconic Cuban vocalist Beny Moré, made a huge impact on how compatible hip-hop was to Cuban music.

This past September, Alfonso launched a series of monthly single releases that will culminate this coming September in his first album in 10 years.

This week, Alt.Latino host Felix Contreras joins Weekend Edition Sunday guest host David Folkenflik to share three new tracks. Listen in the player above.

NPR News
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
