Arts & Culture

It Doesn't Get More Charlottesville Than The Hackensaw Boys

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published February 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM CST
The Hackensaw Boys
The Hackensaw Boys

All this week we're joining you on the road from Charlottesville, Va., for our Sense Of Place series, where we bring you a deep dive into one community's music scene. And today, it doesn't get more Charlottesville than the Hackensaw Boys, who have been performing together for nearly 20 years. The veteran act has a knack for storytelling, and many of its songs are about the band's hometown.

In this session, the band explains how it invented an instrument called the charismo, plus founding member David Sickmen talks about that time he traded a car for a stand up bass. You'll also hear the band play songs inspired by the members' lives in Charlottesville. In the player above, hear the Hackensaw Boys start the session with the song "You Act Like My Friend."

Arts & Culture
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Kimberly Junod
