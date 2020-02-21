This That Or The Other: Bond Girl Edition
The Battle of the Podcast Stars continues. Contestants Marie Faustin and Sydnee Washington speak with comedians about their areas of expertise on their podcast Unofficial Expert. In this game, Faustin and Washington decide whether a name belongs to a James Bond character, the CEO of a Fortune 500 company, or a political candidate.
Heard on Ben Sinclair: High Maintenance And The Battle Of The Podcast Stars.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Corrected: February 24, 2020 at 11:00 PM CST
In this game, the category of Fortune 500 CEOs included Penny Pennington, of the financial firm Edward James. However, her official title is "Managing Partner." A spokesperson for the company explains, "Edward Jones is a privately held partnership and does not have a CEO. Having said that, the Managing Partner responsibilities are essentially the same as those of a CEO.