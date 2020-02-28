© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Nathaniel Rateliff Finds The Light Through A Lot Of Darkness

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published February 28, 2020 at 9:15 AM CST

Nathaniel Rateliff has a really big heart and when you're in a room with him, you can feel it right away. He came to be known for his gruff, tattooed, bearded look and his foot-stomping, hand-clapping, sing-along songs with his band the Night Sweats. But after two successful albums with that band, Rateliff has released a new solo record that showcases his skill for soul-baring songwriting. It's called And It's Still Alright, and it finds Rateliff dealing with the loss of the producer of those two Night Sweats albums and his good friend, Richard Swift. In fact, Swift was supposed to work on this album: the two of them were trading ideas back and forth before Swift died in July 2018 as a result of complications from alcohol addiction.

Today, Nathaniel Rateliff joins me to talk abut how he honors his connection to Richard Swift with this album, and how, even when there's a lot of darkness, he manages to find the light. He also performs songs from his new album, beginning with "Time Stands." Listen in the player above.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
Kimberly Junod
See stories by Kimberly Junod