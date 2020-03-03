Penn State Students Honor Recently Closed Taco Bell

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The lights are dark, the purple bell is gone, but some students at Penn State University say they won't forget the Taco Bell near campus that recently closed. To that end, they held a vigil - flowers, candles, Sarah McLachlan songs. The Daily Collegian writes that senior Prajesh Patel started the event on Facebook as a joke. In a taco costume, he told the crowd that Taco Bell was, quote, "our home away from home and added spice to our life." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.