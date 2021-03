The music video for Dan Deacon's recent single, "Sat By A Tree", features comedian Aparna Nancherla's body decaying into the Earth. In honor of that video, Deacon plays a game where he guesses how long it takes various things to decay or decompose.

Heard on Dan Deacon: Deacon-structing Dan.

