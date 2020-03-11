Margo Price Pivots From Country To Rock Fuzz With 'Twinkle Twinkle'

Don't tell Margo Price she can't make a rock and roll record, because she will get into an L.A. studio with Sturgill Simpson and lay down some serious fuzz. While known for writing biting and tender country songs, Price has roots in soulful hot licks — just check out her old band with Jeremy Ivey, Buffalo Clover.

That's How Rumors Get Started, out May 8 via Loma Vista Recordings, doubles down with a killer studio band assembled by Simpson, including Chavez guitarist Matt Sweeney (who's played with everyone from Johnny Cash and Cat Power to Run the Jewels, and who wonderfully eulogized Glen Campbell for us, too), bassist Pino Palladino (D'Angelo, Gary Numan), drummer James Gadson (Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye) and keyboardist Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers). The album will also feature the previously released "Stone Me."

"Twinkle Twinkle," which arrives today with a collage-style video directed by Matthew Daniel Siskin, is a scuzzy rocker wrapped in leopard print; the song struts with distorted glam, as Margo lays down the price of success. "If it don't break you / It might just make you rich / You might not get there / And on the way, it's a bitch."

