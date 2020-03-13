Pizzeria Takes Hawaiian Pizza Off The Menu After Customers Vote

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. If you like pizza, you likely have an opinion on the following - pineapple, yea or nay? Bacaro Pizzeria in Montreal, Canada, took a poll to let its customers settle the matter. And the result - pineapple haters won with 53%, so the pizzeria took Hawaiian pizza off the menu. The people have spoken, said Tommaso Mule, the co-founder of the pizza chain. He said there may be another referendum in four years. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.