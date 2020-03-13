© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Soccer Mommy Is In Control

Published March 13, 2020

In this session, we're joined by Soccer Mommy – that's the performing name of artist Sophie Allison. Despite her youthfulness, when you talk to Allison, it's immediately clear that she's an artist who is in control. Allison has a keen understanding of how music works – not just the technical intricacies, but how it all fits together, too. And above all else, she's unafraid to share her very personal vision.

Soccer Mommy's new album is called Color Theory, and it's broken down into sections – yellow, blue and gray – according to what songs mean to her. On this session, she talks about the album and how she manipulates sound using retro technology, plus she plays some of those songs for you. Hear it all in the audio player above.

Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
