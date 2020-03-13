Soccer Mommy Is In Control

In this session, we're joined by Soccer Mommy – that's the performing name of artist Sophie Allison. Despite her youthfulness, when you talk to Allison, it's immediately clear that she's an artist who is in control. Allison has a keen understanding of how music works – not just the technical intricacies, but how it all fits together, too. And above all else, she's unafraid to share her very personal vision.

Soccer Mommy's new album is called Color Theory, and it's broken down into sections – yellow, blue and gray – according to what songs mean to her. On this session, she talks about the album and how she manipulates sound using retro technology, plus she plays some of those songs for you. Hear it all in the audio player above.

