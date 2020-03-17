© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
The Austin 100: Carla Geneve

By Stephen Thompson
Published March 17, 2020 at 4:01 AM CDT
Carla Geneve
Carla Geneve

Hometown:Perth, Australia

Genre:Folk Pop

Why We're Excited:An Australian singer-songwriter with a gift for deadpan observation and deftly deployed guitar licks, Carla Geneve sneaks up on you: Her songs can feel like overheard conversations, but also she's got a keen instinct for just when and how to crank up the dramatic tension. She's only just released her debut EP, and Geneve has already locked down a pitch-perfect mix of booming peaks and seething near-silences.

Listen to Carla Geneve's "Yesterday's Clothes"

Stephen Thompson
