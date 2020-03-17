© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

The Austin 100: School Of X

By Stephen Thompson
Published March 17, 2020 at 4:01 AM CDT
School of X.
School of X.

Hometown:Copenhagen, Denmark

Genre:Indie Pop

Why We're Excited: Danish singer, songwriter, producer and musician Rasmus Littauer calls himself School of X as a tribute to the experimental 1960s Copenhagen art collective of the same name; he's even assembled a collective of his own in the same city. But Littauer's arty inspirations and aspirations don't drown out his pop sensibilities: "Write My Name" is a shimmering midtempo ballad that's universal in its yearning and regret.

Listen to School of X's "Write My Name"

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
