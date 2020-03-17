The Austin 100: School Of X

Hometown:Copenhagen, Denmark

Genre:Indie Pop

Why We're Excited: Danish singer, songwriter, producer and musician Rasmus Littauer calls himself School of X as a tribute to the experimental 1960s Copenhagen art collective of the same name; he's even assembled a collective of his own in the same city. But Littauer's arty inspirations and aspirations don't drown out his pop sensibilities: "Write My Name" is a shimmering midtempo ballad that's universal in its yearning and regret.

Listen to School of X's "Write My Name"

