Arts & Culture

The Austin 100: Steven G

By Stephen Thompson
Published March 17, 2020 at 4:01 AM CDT
Steven G.
Steven G.

Hometown:Los Angeles, California

Genre:Hip-Hop

Why We're Excited:L.A. singer-rapper Steven G finds more or less the exact midpoint between sleekly stylish R&B and slyly playful hip-hop, landing on a monster sex-jam earworm in "Handcuffs." An engaging presence with an easy smile and a few million streams to his name — seriously, the chorus to this thing can get stuck in your head for days — Steven G has all the commercial potential in the world.

Listen to Steven G's "Handcuffs"

