Arts & Culture

The Austin 100: The School

By Stephen Thompson
Published March 17, 2020 at 4:01 AM CDT
The School.
The School.

Hometown:Cardiff, Wales

Genre: Indie Pop

Why We're Excited: Affection pours out of the Welsh indie-pop band The School — affection for classic '60s girl-group pop, sunny springtime harmonies and lyrics that yearn with maximum sweetness. (The School's only enemy: search engines.) In "I Will See You Soon," the band breezes in and out in just two minutes, never wasting a second in the process.

Listen to The School's "I Will See You Soon"

Arts & Culture
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
