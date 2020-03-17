The Austin 100: The School

Hometown:Cardiff, Wales

Genre: Indie Pop

Why We're Excited: Affection pours out of the Welsh indie-pop band The School — affection for classic '60s girl-group pop, sunny springtime harmonies and lyrics that yearn with maximum sweetness. (The School's only enemy: search engines.) In "I Will See You Soon," the band breezes in and out in just two minutes, never wasting a second in the process.

Listen to The School's "I Will See You Soon"

