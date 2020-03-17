The Austin 100: Tomás Del Real

Hometown:Santiago, Chile

Genre:Folk

Why We're Excited: Singer-guitarist Tomás del Real finds thoughtful ways to update and enliven traditional sounds: His songs possess the gentle sway of the Chilean folk music in which he's steeped, but they're also burnished with notes of jazz and influences that stretch to the U.S. and Europe. In "Canción de Lluvia (Acústico)," del Real crafts a perfect answer to an ever more frantic world, with a chorus that translates as a mantra: "Calm / I don't always have to run / Sometimes you have to listen and see."

Listen to Tomás del Real's "Canción de Lluvia (Acústico)"

