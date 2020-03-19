Camille Thurman Finds Her Voice On A Journey To Jazz At Lincoln Center

As both a saxophonist and vocalist, Camille Thurman is a rare jazz double threat. She says "the horn is a voice, and the voice is a horn," and this consideration of the interconnectivity of her instruments informs her work as a performer, composer and educator.

On this segment of Jazz Night In America, we hear music from Thurman's band at Dizzy's Club, and parts of a performance with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra in which she is the first woman to play a full season in 30 years.

We also explore the jazz history of her neighborhood in Queens, where Thurman grew up minutes from the former homes of jazz royalty like Count Basie, Fats Waller and Ella Fitzgerald.

Musicians:

Camille Thurman: vocals and tenor saxophone; Darrell Green: drums; Keith Brown: piano; Devin Starks: bass.

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra: Wynton Marsalis: Artistic Director and trumpet; Chris Crenshaw: trombone; Vincent Gardner: trombone; Victor Goines: saxophone; Carlos Henriquez: bass; Sherman Irby: saxophone; Elliot Mason: trombone; Ted Nash: saxophone; Paul Nedzela: baritone saxophone; Dan Nimmer: piano; Marcus Printup: trumpet; Kenny Rampton: trumpet; Camille Thurman: tenor saxophone.

