© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Not My Job: We Quiz Fashion Expert Tim Gunn On Golf

Published March 28, 2020 at 7:33 AM CDT
Tim Gunn is pictured on Sept. 9, 2010 in New York City.

Tim Gunn is known for his style, his sharp opinions, his catch phrase – "Make it work!" – and for being impeccably dressed. He joins us this week by phone from his home, where he's probably wearing perfectly creased sweatpants.

Gunn's new Amazon show is called Making the Cut, so we've invited him to play a game called "Making the putt!" Three questions about golf.

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture