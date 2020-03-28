© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Ugandan Singer Bobi Wine Releases Song About Fighting The Coronavirus

By Scott Simon
Published March 28, 2020 at 6:59 AM CDT

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

We've heard these important commandments a thousand times - wash your hands, stay home, cough into your elbow. But no one said these important pronouncements couldn't be uplifting.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CORONA VIRUS ALERT")

BOBI WINE: (Singing) The bad news is that everyone is a potential victim. But the good news is that everyone is a potential solution.

SIMON: Ugandan singer and political activist Bobi Wine has just released his own coronavirus public service announcement. It's a song, and it's built (ph).

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CORONA VIRUS ALERT")

WINE: (Singing) Discipline and personal hygiene. And make sure you regularly wash your hands. Keep a distance from everyone. Report anything like a symptom. Serious fever is a symptom. Dry cough is a symptom. (Singing in non-English language) is a symptom. Itchy eyes and flu is a symptom.

SIMON: Bobi Wine, political activist and singer in Uganda.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CORONA VIRUS ALERT")

NUBIAN LI: (Singing in non-English language).

SIMON: This is WEEKEND EDITION from NPR News, where BJ Leiderman does our theme music. I'm Scott Simon. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Arts & Culture
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon