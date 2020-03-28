Ugandan Singer Bobi Wine Releases Song About Fighting The Coronavirus

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

We've heard these important commandments a thousand times - wash your hands, stay home, cough into your elbow. But no one said these important pronouncements couldn't be uplifting.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CORONA VIRUS ALERT")

BOBI WINE: (Singing) The bad news is that everyone is a potential victim. But the good news is that everyone is a potential solution.

SIMON: Ugandan singer and political activist Bobi Wine has just released his own coronavirus public service announcement. It's a song, and it's built (ph).

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CORONA VIRUS ALERT")

WINE: (Singing) Discipline and personal hygiene. And make sure you regularly wash your hands. Keep a distance from everyone. Report anything like a symptom. Serious fever is a symptom. Dry cough is a symptom. (Singing in non-English language) is a symptom. Itchy eyes and flu is a symptom.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CORONA VIRUS ALERT")

NUBIAN LI: (Singing in non-English language).

This is WEEKEND EDITION from NPR News. I'm Scott Simon.