Detroit's King Of Corned Beef Dies From Coronavirus Complications

Among the more than 1,200 people in Michigan who have died during the coronavirus pandemic is Otis Knapp Lee, better known as Detroit's king of corned beef. He died Sunday, at age 72.

Lee opened Mr. Fofo's Deli in Detroit's Midtown neighborhood in the early 1970s when he was 25.

"It took off like wildfire," his son, Keith Lee, told TV station Fox 2 Detroit earlier this week. "People loved it. It was basically an overnight success."

The deli's name came from Keith's childhood nickname, Fofo.

The elder Lee's specialties included huge sheet cakes, macaroni and cheese, and a sweet potato pie his grandmother taught him to make.

But he was most famous for heaping corned-beef sandwiches.

The words "corned beef" were written on the deli's front windows. A big "Thank you Detroit" sign stretched overhead.

"It was the go-to place," Keith Lee said. "You know, after church, after the club, just it was the place to be."

The deli catered to some important clients. According to Keith Lee, his father made cakes for both of Bill Clinton's inaugurations.

And every Thanksgiving, lines stretched around the deli when the elder Lee would give away thousands of turkeys.

After nearly 35 years in business, Lee retired and closed the deli.

He got sick about 2 weeks ago.

When the hospital called to say he wasn't getting better, his son Keith raced there to say goodbye. Now, the family is planning a funeral, which they hope to livestream.

Asked what he will miss most about his dad, Keith's voice wavered.

"Him, you know," he said, wiping away tears. "Just him."

