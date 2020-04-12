Monthly Music Roundup With Alt.Latino's Felix Contreras

Alt.Latino host Felix Contreras offers a playlist of music that's comforting him and his listeners in these times. Listen in the audio player above and you can stream these songs by Ambar Lucid, X Alfonso, Sol Escobar, Jorge Drexler and all of Alt.Latino's favorite weekly picks onSpotifyandApple Music.

You can find new episodes of Alt.Latino every Friday, including recent shows on Songs Of Hope And Calm, the Impact Of The Coronavirus On Indie Musicians and more.

