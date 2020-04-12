© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Monthly Music Roundup With Alt.Latino's Felix Contreras

By Lulu Garcia-Navarro,
Felix Contreras
Published April 12, 2020 at 6:20 AM CDT
Sol Escobar's "Disparo" is one of the songs <em>Alt.Latino</em> host Felix Contreras is listening to in this time of crisis.
Alt.Latino host Felix Contreras offers a playlist of music that's comforting him and his listeners in these times. Listen in the audio player above and you can stream these songs by Ambar Lucid, X Alfonso, Sol Escobar, Jorge Drexler and all of Alt.Latino's favorite weekly picks onSpotifyandApple Music.

You can find new episodes of Alt.Latino every Friday, including recent shows on Songs Of Hope And Calm, the Impact Of The Coronavirus On Indie Musicians and more.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Lulu Garcia-Navarro
Lulu Garcia-Navarro is the host of Weekend Edition Sundayand one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcastUp First. She is infamous in the IT department of NPR for losing laptops to bullets, hurricanes, and bomb blasts.
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
