Arts & Culture

Stream Our Public Radio Music Day Playlist, Featuring Songs About The Radio

XPN | By Raina Douris
Published April 16, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT
Bruce Springsteen's song "Radio Nowhere" is featured in our Public Radio Music Day playlist of songs about the radio.
Today has been officially declared Public Radio Music Day across the country. It's a day to celebrate public radio, music and the people who love and support it. We're proud to be a part of the longstanding public radio tradition of helping you discover new artists, supporting the weird and wonderful and diving deep into the artists you love while going off the beaten musical path — and, as we discovered while doing some crate digging here at World Cafe, it's a love that goes both ways. We found so many songs that mention the radio that we were able to fill a whole show. You can dig in and turn it up with our Public Radio Music Day playlist.

Arts & Culture
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
