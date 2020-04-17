© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Join NPR Music's Listening Party For Fiona Apple's 'Fetch The Bolt Cutters'

By Bob Boilen
Published April 17, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT
Fiona Apple's <em>Fetch the Bolt Cutters </em>is out now.
Fiona Apple's <em>Fetch the Bolt Cutters </em>is out now.

Thanks for joining our live listening party for Fiona Apple's remarkable Fetch the Bolt Cutters. NPR Music's Ann Powers, Marissa Lorusso and I had the opportunity to answer some of your great questions about the influence of the rhythms of the African diaspora on Apple's first album in eight years, as well as talk about the experience of listening in isolation. Thank you for all your love and thoughts in the chat!

Fiona Apple doesn't release albums often, but each one is expertly crafted and deeply felt. The singer, songwriter and pianist's first release, 1996's Tidal, came out when she was 18; it won her a Grammy Award and established her as a singular voice with razor-sharp insights. Fetch the Bolt Cutterswas recorded with a small band in Apple's home studio and is her most adventurous release to date. You can stream the album below on Spotify and Apple Music.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Arts & CultureNPR News
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen