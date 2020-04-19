© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

'One World' Concert Curated By Lady Gaga Raises Millions To Combat Coronavirus

By Lulu Garcia-Navarro
Published April 19, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

A hundred and 28 million dollars for fighting COVID-19. That's what was raised last night by "One World: Together At Home," an extravaganza curated by Lady Gaga and featuring an array of stars from - you guessed it - their homes.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ELTON JOHN: (Singing) You know, I'm still standing better than I ever did.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LADY GAGA: (Singing) See that life is still worthwhile...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) I'll paint the kitchen neon. I'll brighten up the sky...

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Elton John, Taylor Swift, plus J.Lo, Lizzo - six hours of musicians jamming from their flashy pads, including these fellows.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

THE ROLLING STONES: (Singing) You can't always get what you want.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: And we go out with the Rolling Stones. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Arts & Culture
Lulu Garcia-Navarro
Lulu Garcia-Navarro is the host of Weekend Edition Sundayand one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcastUp First. She is infamous in the IT department of NPR for losing laptops to bullets, hurricanes, and bomb blasts.
See stories by Lulu Garcia-Navarro