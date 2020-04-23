© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

'Smile' With A Performance By Pianist Monty Alexander And Bassist Ray Brown

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center | By Christian McBride,
Trevor Smith
Published April 23, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT
JNIA Monty Alexander and Ray Brown
JNIA Monty Alexander and Ray Brown

On this episode of Jazz Night in America, we check out a concert from the archives that I just had to take a listen to. It features one of the greatest pianists ever, Monty Alexander, and my mentor and hero, the late bassist Ray Brown.

Ray, who held down the bass chair in the Oscar Peterson Trio for years, had a very close bond with many pianists after Oscar, including Gene Harris, André Previn, Hank Jones, Cedar Walton and Benny Green. But his connection with Monty was special. No matter what Ray's primary group was at a particular time, he always found time to play with Monty, who could make the piano feel like a one-man band. Couple that with Ray's titanium pulse, and you have a beat and a groove that could shake the Rock of Gibraltar to rubble.

Everything about this gig is so "quintessential" for the both of them: hardcore swingin'; plenty of blues and standards; Monty's reference both to his Jamaican roots ("Fungii Mama" and "No Woman, No Cry") and R&B ("Got To Go"); Ray's obvious happiness (listen to how he shouts during "Straighten Up and Fly Right"). When Ray felt good about a groove, he would almost yell out a karate chop type of "HYAH!" — and he does that a lot in this set. — Christian McBride

Musicians:

Monty Alexander: piano; Ray Brown: bass.

Set List:

  • "Straighten Up and Fly Right" (Nat King Cole, Irving Mills)

  • "Fungii Mama" (Blue Mitchell)

  • "Got to Go" (Monty Alexander)

  • "Duke Ellington Medley" (Duke Ellington)

  • "Sweet Georgia Brown" (Ben Bernie, Maceo Pinkard, Kenneth Casey)

  • "No Woman, No Cry / I Shot the Sheriff" (Bob Marley)

  • "In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning" (Bob Hilliard, David Mann)

  • "Take the A Train" (Billy Strayhorn)

  • "Smile" (Charlie Chaplin, John Turner, Geoffrey Parsons)

    • Credits:

    Producer: Trevor Smith; Concert Recording: Murray Street Productions; Project Manager: Suraya Mohamed; Senior Producer: Katie Simon; Executive Producers: Gabrielle Armand, Anya Grundman; Senior Director of NPR Music: Lauren Onkey.

    Copyright 2021 WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center. To see more, visit WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center.

    Arts & Culture
    Christian McBride
    Bassist extraordinaire, composer, arranger, educator, curator and administrator, Christian McBride, has been one of the most important and most omnipresent figures in the jazz world for 20 years. Sometimes hard to believe considering this man just entered his 40's.
    See stories by Christian McBride
    Trevor Smith
    Trevor joined the WBGO Development Department in April of 2017 and currently handles grant writing and institutional giving initiatives as the Coordinator of Corporate and Foundation Relations.
    See stories by Trevor Smith