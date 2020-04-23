© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

The Pop Ups: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published April 23, 2020 at 4:00 AM CDT

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

With so many parents working at home and so many children out of school and day care, this "Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day" may as well be called "Take Our Mothers and Fathers to Play Day."

And so for today's Tiny Desk (home) concert, we bring you joy in the form of the Grammy-nominated children's band The Pop Ups—aka Jason Rabinowitz and Jacob Stein. The Pop Ups sing the theme song to the wonderful NPR podcast Wow In The Worldand perform at Wow in the World live shows. In their Tiny Desk (home) concert, they save the earth from an asteroid, explain sound waves through a sing-a-long and a keytar, and encourage us all to invent and create. It's sure to brighten your day.

SET LIST

  • "Synthesizer"

  • "Meteor"

  • "Dinosaur Inventors"

