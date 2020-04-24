Fogerty's Factory - John Fogerty + Family: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

When John Fogerty breaks out his baseball bat guitar and swings into that famous guitar lick from "Centerfield" to open his Tiny Desk (home) concert, I can almost taste the Cracker Jacks. Welcome to Fogerty's Factory, the tricked-out basement where the Fogerty Family (John, his sons Tyler and Shane, and his daughter Kelsy) make music in these quarantined times. His desk is the road case his band Creedence Clearwater Revival used when they played Woodstock, and John shows off a guitar he played at the festival as well. He plays three of his CCR classics from 50 years ago (still singing in the same key), surrounded by family and sending out words of encouragement to all of us.

SET LIST

"Centerfield"

"Down On The Corner"

"Long As I Can See The Light"

"Proud Mary"

