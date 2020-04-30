© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Joy Harjo Gets A Second Term As U.S. Poet Laureate

By Rose Friedman
Published April 30, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT
Joy Harjo — seen here at a Hollywood gala in 2019 — has been appointed to a second term as U.S. Poet Laureate.
Joy Harjo — seen here at a Hollywood gala in 2019 — has been appointed to a second term as U.S. Poet Laureate.

If the name of this year's U.S. Poet Laureate sounds familiar, that could be because Joy Harjo was also last year's pick for the job. In a statement announcing the reappointment, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden called Harjo "an inspiring and engaging poet laureate," who would "help the Library showcase Native poets from coast-to-coast."

Harjo is the nation's first Native American Poet Laureate, and her own poetry often draws on her Muscogee Creek background, as well as feminist traditions. As Laureate she has been working on an upcoming anthology of Native poetry as well as an online map that the Library says will include "Native poets' biographies and recordings of them reading and discussing one of their poems."

Harjo recently kicked off a Washington Post/Library of Congress series, The Poetry of Home,where she read her her poem, "Perhaps The World Ends Here:"

The Poet Laureate's job is to promote appreciation and awareness of poetry.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Rose Friedman
Rose Friedman is an Associate Editor for NPR's Arts, Books & Culture desk. She edits radio pieces on a range of subjects, including books, pop culture, fine arts, theater, obituaries and the occasional Harry Potter-check-in. She is also co-creator of NPR's annual Book Concierge and the podcast recommendation site . In addition, Rose has edited commentaries for the network, as well as regular features like This Week's Must Readon All Things Considered.
See stories by Rose Friedman