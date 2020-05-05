© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
José James And Taali: Alone Together Duets

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center | By Simon Rentner,
Sarah Geledi
Published May 5, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT

In this crazy quarantine moment, we're all frozen in place. Many of us are spending more time with our families and significant others than ever before. That goes double for musician couples, who regularly spend months apart from one another on tour — and some cases, those duos are connecting in ways they never anticipated. Jazz Night in America is providing an inner window into some of these creative partnerships with a new series: Alone Together Duets.

Partners living in isolation are likely to discover a lot about each other. That's true for José James and Taali (née Talia Billig), vocalists and founders of Rainbow Blonde Records, who "found a love" together in this song they co-wrote. For our first Alone Together Duet and on their first wedding anniversary, we issue a warning: This song may induce some very lovely feelings.

Produced by Jazz Night in America and from WBGO.

Simon Rentner
For more than 15 years, Simon Rentner has worked as a host, producer, broadcaster, web journalist, and music presenter in New York City. His career gives him the opportunity to cover a wide spectrum of topics including, history, culture, and, most importantly, his true passion of music from faraway places such as Europe, South America, and Africa.
Sarah Geledi
Sarah Geledi left her job in advertising in Montreal to pursue a career in music in New York City. She fulfilled that mission, producing content for the JAM Festival at WBGO, segments for The Checkout, and programs for WWOZ and PRI’s Afropop Worldwide. She also served as a producer for NYC Winter Jazzfest before landing the “job of her dreams,” producing radio for Jazz Night in America.
