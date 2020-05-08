© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Thana Alexa And Antonio Sanchez: Alone Together Duets

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center | By Simon Rentner,
Sarah Geledi
Published May 8, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT

Vocalist and loop artist Thana Alexa and her husband, multiple Grammy award-winning drummer Antonio Sánchez, are no strangers to performing together around the world. Their original strategy of keeping their work and personal lives separate proved to be futile when she joined his band, Migration, in 2014. They had been forced to acknowledge a simple truth: They both naturally enriched each other's musical concepts.

Before the quarantine, the couple was about to kick-off an ambitious tour in celebration of Alexa's latest recording, ONA-- a release discussed in-depth on WBGO's The Checkout podcast. Here, they perform the title track for our Alone Together Duets series.

Produced by Jazz Night in America and The Checkout from WBGO.

Simon Rentner
For more than 15 years, Simon Rentner has worked as a host, producer, broadcaster, web journalist, and music presenter in New York City. His career gives him the opportunity to cover a wide spectrum of topics including, history, culture, and, most importantly, his true passion of music from faraway places such as Europe, South America, and Africa.
Sarah Geledi
Sarah Geledi left her job in advertising in Montreal to pursue a career in music in New York City. She fulfilled that mission, producing content for the JAM Festival at WBGO, segments for The Checkout, and programs for WWOZ and PRI’s Afropop Worldwide. She also served as a producer for NYC Winter Jazzfest before landing the “job of her dreams,” producing radio for Jazz Night in America.
