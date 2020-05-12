© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Rachel Eckroth And Tim Lefebvre: Alone Together Duets

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center | By Simon Rentner,
Sarah Geledi
Published May 12, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT

Electric bassist Tim Lefebvre and his wife, singer-songwriter and keyboardist Rachel Eckroth are two in-demand musicians who elude categorization. His impressive credits range from artists such as David Bowie, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Chris Potter and Jon Batiste. She's played with Chris Botti, Donny McCaslin, and Rufus Wainwright.

Before the lockdown, the LA-based duo often found creative opportunities to work together, but now have become full-on collaborators, launching a joint Patreon page from their home, which they've baptized "Live From Blackbird."

"Our house has become a moveable music/photo/video studio in that pretty much every room has a purpose," says Eckroth. "It's going great at this point, we are basically offering glimpses into our musical multi-personalities."

For this Alone Together Duet, Lefebvre dusts off his double bass to perform one of Eckroth's songs, "Words Don't Mean."

Produced by Jazz Night in America and The Checkout from WBGO.

Arts & Culture
Simon Rentner
For more than 15 years, Simon Rentner has worked as a host, producer, broadcaster, web journalist, and music presenter in New York City. His career gives him the opportunity to cover a wide spectrum of topics including, history, culture, and, most importantly, his true passion of music from faraway places such as Europe, South America, and Africa.
Sarah Geledi
Sarah Geledi left her job in advertising in Montreal to pursue a career in music in New York City. She fulfilled that mission, producing content for the JAM Festival at WBGO, segments for The Checkout, and programs for WWOZ and PRI’s Afropop Worldwide. She also served as a producer for NYC Winter Jazzfest before landing the “job of her dreams,” producing radio for Jazz Night in America.
