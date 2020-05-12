Rachel Eckroth And Tim Lefebvre: Alone Together Duets

Electric bassist Tim Lefebvre and his wife, singer-songwriter and keyboardist Rachel Eckroth are two in-demand musicians who elude categorization. His impressive credits range from artists such as David Bowie, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Chris Potter and Jon Batiste. She's played with Chris Botti, Donny McCaslin, and Rufus Wainwright.

Before the lockdown, the LA-based duo often found creative opportunities to work together, but now have become full-on collaborators, launching a joint Patreon page from their home, which they've baptized "Live From Blackbird."

"Our house has become a moveable music/photo/video studio in that pretty much every room has a purpose," says Eckroth. "It's going great at this point, we are basically offering glimpses into our musical multi-personalities."

For this Alone Together Duet, Lefebvre dusts off his double bass to perform one of Eckroth's songs, "Words Don't Mean."

Produced by Jazz Night in America and The Checkout from WBGO.

Copyright 2021 WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center. To see more, visit WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center.