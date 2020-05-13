© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Share Your Thoughts: How Church May Change After The Coronavirus

By Tom Gjelten
Published May 13, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
Volunteer Al Wheeler, wearing bunny ears, keeps an eye on the service and cars during a drive-in Easter service at First Baptist Church in Plaistow, N.H., on April 12. Since the COVID-19 pandemic has made services inside the church a danger to health, the church started holding gatherings in its parking lot.
The coronavirus appears to have changed how Americans feel about their faith and their interest in attending their houses of worship.

Surveys suggest most people who had been attending church regularly are now following worship services online, but some former churchgoers are not bothering to tune in. Some people report their faith has deepened during this crisis. Others may be drifting away from their religious tradition.

For a story on how worship may be altered as a result of this pandemic, we'd like to hear from you.

Has your general desire to attend church increased or decreased? Are you as likely to follow a service online as you were previously to attend in person? Do you expect to return to church when this is over? What would that decision depend on? What if there were no singing or social hour?

If you're willing, please share your thoughts with us in the form below. We may want to contact you, so please leave a phone number and/or email.

Tom Gjelten
Tom Gjelten reports on religion, faith, and belief for NPR News, a beat that encompasses such areas as the changing religious landscape in America, the formation of personal identity, the role of religion in politics, and conflict arising from religious differences. His reporting draws on his many years covering national and international news from posts in Washington and around the world.
