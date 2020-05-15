Hear A New Song From Sarah Jarosz, Plus Her Sourdough Baking Recommendations

Our Daily Breather is a series where we ask writers and artists to recommend one thing that's helping them get through the days of isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Who: Sarah Jarosz

Where:Nashville, Tenn.

Recommendation:Baking sourdough bread

As a touring musician who's rarely home for long stretches of time, this is by far the longest I've been in one place in well over a decade. I've tried to dive into projects that I otherwise wouldn't have time for (i.e. enough consecutive days at home to see them through).

One such hobby that I've always fantasized about on long tours with no access to a kitchen was learning how to make sourdough bread. For a long time, I held the misguided belief that a sourdough starter wasn't something you could merely make at home, but rather something acquired from a magical, mystical wizard, aka a knowledgeable friend who had starter in their fridge. To my delight, it turns out that all you need to make your own starter is flour, water, time, a glass jar and a good bit of patience. I began the simple yet time-intensive process not sure what to expect. Was the temperature right in my kitchen? Was my glass jar big enough?

/ Courtesy of the artist / Sarah Jarosz and her sourdough starter.

After six days of constant feedings and no visible activity, I was almost ready to give up. But on day seven, I woke up to find my starter had doubled in size overnight. With every subsequent feeding, it was becoming fluffy and bubbling within a matter of a few hours. I've since made several loaves and found the process to be ultra rewarding... a regular thing to tend to that produces results — delicious edible results! Some friends had mentioned that I should name my starter, since after all, it is a living thing. My boyfriend suggested we call it Eustace (a Greek name meaning "fruitful" or literally "abundant in grain" — seemed appropriate). Eustace has brought excitement, joy and scrumptious bread into our home.

(Side note: For those who are having trouble finding flour in your local supermarkets, several local restaurants are starting to deliver/sell flour directly from their websites. Here in Nashville this includes fabulous places such as and . Support local businesses whenever you can!)

Sarah Jarosz's new album,World On The Ground, comes out June 5 on Rounder Records. Her new song "Maggie" is out today.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.