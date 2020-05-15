© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Regina Carter And Alvester Garnett: Alone Together Duets

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center | By Simon Rentner,
Sarah Geledi
Published May 15, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT

Drummer Alvester Garnett joined MacArthur "genius" violinist Regina Carter's band in 1998. It was purely professional at first, but it soon grew into a romantic relationship; the couple married in 2004. "She's the boss two-times over," Garnett says half-jokingly.

They're using this quarantine period to experiment together musically. "I actually feel that we are just beginning to scratch the surface of our creative partnership," Garnett says. For this Alone Together Duet, they co-wrote a tune dedicated to both of their mothers called "Mabel and Grace." The violinist recounts the story when both of their moms bonded one Christmas.

"We spent it with my mom, Grace, in Detroit. She was undergoing chemo treatment," she says. "Alvester and I decided to cook Christmas dinner for the first time. My mom would come in and check to see what we were doing. I think she was afraid we might burn down the house. Unbeknownst to either of us, my mother was calling Alvester's mother around every 20-30 minutes, giving Mabel updates on our 'cooking situation.' We cooked the turkey inside a well buttered paper bag, something neither mother had heard of. The dinner, to everyone's surprise, was very delicious. After my mom passed, Mabel told us my mom said to her, 'They call themselves in there, cooking. I don't know what they are doing.' We laughed so hard."

SET LIST

  • "Mabel and Grace"

    • Produced by Jazz Night in America and The Checkout from WBGO.

    Copyright 2021 WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center. To see more, visit WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center.

    Arts & Culture
    Simon Rentner
    For more than 15 years, Simon Rentner has worked as a host, producer, broadcaster, web journalist, and music presenter in New York City. His career gives him the opportunity to cover a wide spectrum of topics including, history, culture, and, most importantly, his true passion of music from faraway places such as Europe, South America, and Africa.
    See stories by Simon Rentner
    Sarah Geledi
    Sarah Geledi left her job in advertising in Montreal to pursue a career in music in New York City. She fulfilled that mission, producing content for the JAM Festival at WBGO, segments for The Checkout, and programs for WWOZ and PRI’s Afropop Worldwide. She also served as a producer for NYC Winter Jazzfest before landing the “job of her dreams,” producing radio for Jazz Night in America.
    See stories by Sarah Geledi