U.S. Girls' Meg Remy Turns 'Less Is More' Upside Down

XPN | By Raina Douris,
John Myers
Published June 18, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT
Meg Remy's musical roots are in the DIY punk world, and when she first started making music as U.S. Girls more than a decade ago, she played everything herself. But over time, the sound and lineup of evolved. The new U.S. Girls album, Heavy Light, features up to 20 musicians recording in the studio at the same time.

In this session, we talk about turning the idiom "less is more" upside down. Hear the story of how Meg recruited saxophonist Jake Clemons from Bruce Springsteen's band to play on the new record, and hear full band performances that U.S. Girls recorded before the pandemic.

