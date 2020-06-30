Sufjan Stevens Announces New Solo Album 'The Ascension'

Updated at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, July 3.

Sufjan Stevens has announced a new album, The Ascension, out September 25.

The Ascensionwill be the Stevens' eighth solo studio album, and his first since 2015's deliciously heartbreaking Carrie & Lowell. (In the meantime, he's kept busy, including releasing several collaborations — Planetarium with Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly and James McAlister; The Decalogue with Timo Andres; and Aporiawith his stepfather, Lowell Brams — contributing to the Call Me By Your Name soundtrack, sharing a delightful ode to Tonya Harding and more.)

The album's first single (and closing track) "America," is 12 and a half minutes long and revolves around the refrain, "Don't do to me what you did to America." It was released on Friday, July 3 (and will likely make you weep during your socially distant barbecue). You can listen to it below.

The Ascensiontracklist:

1. "Make Me An Offer I Cannot Refuse"

2. "Run Away With Me"

3. "Video Game"

4. "Lamentations"

5. "Tell Me You Love Me"

6. "Die Happy"

7. "Ativan"

8. "Ursa Major"

9. "Landslide"

10." Gilgamesh"

11. "Death Star"

12. "Goodbye To All That"

13. "Sugar"

14. "The Ascension"

15. "America"

