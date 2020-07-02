Inspired By Injustice, Wynton Marsalis Reflects On His Music

Wynton Marsalis has always been deeply engaged in the subject of American race relations. The issue was a crucial part of his education as a young musician in New Orleans, and it has been a core preoccupation of his own work going as far back as Black Codes (From the Underground),a trailblazing album from 1985.

"Our racial problems have been so documented that we have a tendency to not realize that we're all on this same boat," Marsalis told Good Morning Americain 1997 after he became the first jazz artist to win a Pulitzer Prize for his oratorio Blood on the Fields. "When I write the music, it's not just the history of Blacks, it's an American story."

In this episode of Jazz Night, Marsalis expands on that idea and more in a conversation with our host, Christian McBride. Reflecting on our current wave of protests and the removal of public monuments, they connect this moment with a historical struggle. We'll also hear some of the music Marsalis has made to this end, from Black Codesto Blood on the Fieldsto a small-group work, From the Plantation to the Penitentiary.

SET LIST

All music and words written by Wynton Marsalis

"Black Codes" from Black Codes (From The Underground)(1985)

"Work Song (Blood on the Fields)" from Blood on the Fields(1997)

"Find Me" from From the Plantation to the Penitentiary(2007)

"El 'Gran' Baile de la Reina" from All Rise (2002)

CREDITS

Writer and Producer: Alex Ariff; Senior Producer: Katie Simon; Host: Christian McBride; Project Manager: Suraya Mohamed; Executive Producers: Anya Grundmann and Gabrielle Armand; Senior Director of NPR Music: Lauren Onkey.

Copyright 2021 WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center. To see more, visit WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center.