The Stars Shine: A Newport Jazz Festival Special
The Newport Jazz Festival was in full, glorious stride during the 1960s, featuring top-shelf talent not only from jazz but also the realms of soul, rock and more. That's the backdrop for The Stars Shine, episode two of our three-part Newport special.
We'll hear festive sounds from both Ray Charles and saxophonist Cannonball Adderley in 1960; peerless jazz singer Sarah Vaughan in 1964; the incomparable Duke Ellington Orchestra in 1968; and Pops himself, Louis Armstrong, during a special birthday tribute in 1970.
For all of us at Jazz Night in America, the Newport Jazz Festival is both hallowed ground and a cherished hang. Our host, Christian McBride, is the festival's artistic director. (Call that a disclosure, if you like; we think of it as a heavy asset.) So this summer, in the absence of a physical gathering, we've set out to lovingly recreate the festival experience, Jazz Night-style. We hope you enjoy.
Musicians
Ray Charles, piano and vocals; Hank Crawford, alto saxophone; David "Fathead" Newman, tenor saxophone; Leroy "Hog" Cooper, baritone saxophone; John Hunt, trumpet; Marcus Belgrave, trumpet; Edgar Willis, bass; Teagle Fleming, drums; with The Raelettes: Mary Ann Fisher; Darlene McRae; Margie Hendrix, vocals.
Cannonball Adderley Quintet: Julian "Cannonball" Adderley, alto saxophone; Nat Adderley, cornet; Barry Harris, piano; Sam Jones, bass; Louis Hayes; drums.
Sarah Vaughan, vocals; Bob James, piano; Larry Rockwell, bass; Omar Clay, drums.
Duke Ellington and His Orchestra: Duke Ellington, piano and composer; Johnny Hodges, alto saxophone; Harold Ashby, tenor saxophone and clarinet; Russell Procope, clarinet; Paul Gonsalves, tenor saxophone; Harry Carney, baritone saxophone; Cootie Williams, trumpet; Cat Anderson, trumpet; Mercer Ellington, trumpet; Herbie Jones, trumpet; Laurence Brown, trombone; George "Buster" Cooper, trombone; Chuck Connors, trombone; Jimmy Cleveland, trombone; Money Johnson, trombone; Jeff Castleman, bass; Dick Wilson, drums; Rufus Jones, drums.
Louis Armstrong, vocals; Bobby Hackett, trumpet; Tyree Glenn, trombone; Dave McKenna, piano; Jack Lesberg, bass; Oliver Jackson, drums.
Set List
Credits
Special thanks to Jay Sweet, Charles Raggio, Billy Glassner, Christopher "Caps" Capotosto, and George Wein from the Newport Festivals Foundation.
Producers: Trevor Smith, Sarah Geledi, Nate Chinen, Alex Ariff; Senior Producer: Katie Simon; Project Manager: Suraya Mohamed; Executive Producers: Gabrielle Armand, Anya Grundman; Senior Director of NPR Music: Lauren Onkey.
