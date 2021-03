Tony Shalhoub and Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) go back to school in a game involving audio clips from vintage educational films. Luke and Ophira discover they have a lot in common.

Heard on Joseph Gordon-Levitt And Tony Shalhoub: 10 Things I Hate About Zoom.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.