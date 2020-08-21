© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Hear Mariah Carey Sample Lauryn Hill On Her New Song, 'Save The Day'

By Cyrena Touros
Published August 21, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT

As the weather cools off, Mariah Carey's powers are only rising. The elusive chanteuse has descended from her dewy palace in the clouds to drop "Save The Day," a previously unreleased track that pairs her feather-light vocals with Lauryn Hill's unmistakable, wordless wail from The Fugees' "Killing Me Softly" cover.

"Save The Day" is the first single from Carey's upcoming The Rarities, a project which will collect unreleased tracks and live performances from her 30-year career, releasing on Oct. 2. As part of #MC30, Mariah will also release a memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, out Sept. 29.

