As Summer Winds Down, We Look Forward To Turkey And All The Fixings

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. As summer closes, we trade hot dogs and popsicles for oven-roasted turkey with the fixings. Brach's, the candy company, has both seasons covered with the new Turkey Dinner Candy Corn. Chow down and give thanks to your loved ones over candy flavored like roasted turkey, green beans, ginger-glazed carrots, sweet potato pie and cranberry sauce. When Halloween comes, you can finally serve trick or treaters a balanced meal. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.