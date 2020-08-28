Scooby-Doo Creator Joe Ruby Dies At 87

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Velma, Fred, Daphne, Shaggy and Scooby - you never forget the gang that always had another mystery on their hands, thanks to Joe Ruby. The "Scooby-Doo" co-creator died Wednesday at the age of 87. It's been more than half a century since his hit show first aired. And, sure, the monsters and ghosts could be a little scary sometimes, but...

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) That just can't compete with Scooby-Doo's supersized heart.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS: (As characters) Aww.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As Scooby-Doo) Scooby-dooby-doo (ph).

