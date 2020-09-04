© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Jad Abumrad: How Journalism Taught Me A New Way To Resolve Conflict

By NPR/TED Staff
Published September 4, 2020 at 8:00 AM CDT
Jad Abumrad: How Journalism Taught Me A New Way To Resolve Conflict

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hourepisode Finding Another Way

Radio journalist Jad Abumrad spent years developing a formula for storytelling—then one contentious report upended it all. He shares his journey of finding resolution in stories where truths collide.

About Jad Abumrad

Jad Abumrad is a radio host, composer, and producer.

He is the founder of the syndicated public radio program Radiolab, which is broadcast on over 600 radio stations nationwide and is, as a podcast, downloaded more than 120 million times a year. He also created More Perfect, a podcast that tells the stories behind the Supreme Court's most famous decisions. Most recently, he created Dolly Parton's America, a nine-episode podcast exploring an iconic country music star at the center of America's culture wars.

Abumrad has received three Peabody Awards and was named a MacArthur Fellow in 2011. He received his BA from Oberlin College.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
NPR/TED Staff