Sunday Puzzle: Next-To-Last

On-air challenge: Here are words from categories. Each thing is next-to-last in its category alphabetically. You name the only other thing in the category that comes after mine alphabetically.

1. Two

2. Sleepy

3. Queens

4. Zambia

5. Swans a-swimming

Last week's challenge:This challenge came from listener Joe Young, of St. Cloud, Minn. Name a famous person in history. The letters of the last name can be rearranged to name a popular game. And the letters in the first name can be rearranged to name an action in this game. Who is this famous person?

Challenge answer:Marco Polo; pool, carom.

Winner:Tom Zmozynski of Aurora, Ohio.

This week's challenge:This week's challenge comes from listener Jeremy Crane of Madison, Wis. Name a deity in ancient mythology. The first half of the name, phonetically, names a common object. The second half of the name, by spelling, names another object that is often put inside the first one. What is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

