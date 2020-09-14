© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Declan McKenna: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published September 14, 2020 at 4:00 AM CDT

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Declan McKenna and his band rock their Tiny Desk (home) concert. Their "home," in this case, is The Foundry, a neighboring studio in North London. Declan is decked out with glitter, channeling a more flamboyant side of rock than I've seen from him before. He's still immersed in complex storytelling with characters on the fringes, alienated for reasons of class and politics.

Three of the songs are from Zeros, his brand new album recorded in Nashville with producer Jay Joyce. It's been a wild three-year ride since the release of his teenage smash debut What Do You Think About the Car?He's now 21 and leads a fiery, honed band that developed serious chops after a few years of touring; Isabel Torres (guitar), Nathan Cox (keyboards), William Bishop (bass), and Gabrielle Marie King (drums) all propel the songs of Declan McKenna.

For his Tiny Desk (home) concert finale, Declan performs his best-known song, "Brazil," a tune steeped in politics and sports, and the enthusiasm has him atop a tiny desk in the end.

SET LIST

  • "Daniel, You're Still a Child"

  • "The Key to Life on Earth"

  • "Beautiful Faces"

  • "Brazil"

    • MUSICIANS

    Declan McKenna: vocals, guitar, keyboard; Isabel Torres: guitar; Nathan Cox: keyboards; William Bishop: bass; Gabrielle Marie King: drums

    CREDITS

    Video by: Ollie Shasha; Audio by: Rollo Smallcombe ; Producer: Bob Boilen; Audio Mastering Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Video Producer: Maia Stern; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey; Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
